- After months of bashing China for its trade practices, the Trump administration said it had agreed with Beijing on measures aimed at improving the access of American beef producers, electronic-payments providers and natural-gas exporters, among others, to the world's second-largest economy. (on.wsj.com/2q9jq9X)

- U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco called for an investigation of Uber Technologies Inc and one of its engineers for the potential theft of trade secrets from Google, heightening the stakes of a legal battle between Uber and Google parent Alphabet Inc over driverless-car technology. (on.wsj.com/2q9exxF)

- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein pressed White House counsel Don McGahn to correct what he felt was an inaccurate depiction of the events surrounding FBI Director James Comey's firing. (on.wsj.com/2q94Ejz)

- McDonald's Corp is ponying up a big chunk of money in an effort to get franchisees to help change everything from the way customers order their food to the way employees provide service. (on.wsj.com/2q97Rjd)

- A Delaware judge freed health insurer Cigna Corp to abandon its proposed $48 billion merger with Anthem Inc , declining to give Anthem more time to try to salvage the deal, which federal courts have blocked on antitrust grounds. (on.wsj.com/2q93AMM)

- Improbable, a London-based maker of virtual worlds and real-world simulations, has raised $502 million in a funding round led by the Japanese telecommunications and internet giant SoftBank Group Corp. (on.wsj.com/2q8TiMC)

- Representatives of the three top U.S. airlines met with national security officials in Washington to discuss threats to aviation security and possible pre-emptive measures, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2q98Orw) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)