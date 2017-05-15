May 15 The following are the top stories in the
- Ride-hailing startup Lyft and Waymo, the driverless car
division of Google parent Alphabet Inc said they would
work together to develop autonomous-vehicle technology, dealing
another potential blow to rival Uber's ambitions. on.wsj.com/2qixKNk
- Cord-cutting reached a record pace in the first quarter as
consumers continue to ditch pricey pay-TV subscriptions and seek
more online alternatives. Over the past five years, nearly 8
million U.S. households have abandoned traditional pay TV or
eschewed signing up entirely, according to research firm
MoffettNathanson. on.wsj.com/2qiHFT9
- The cyberattack that spread around the globe over the
weekend, hitting businesses, hospitals and government agencies
in at least 150 countries, is likely to keep growing as people
around the world return to work, law-enforcement authorities
warned. on.wsj.com/2qixz4B
- Western Digital ratcheted up the pressure in its
dispute with Toshiba Corp, filing a request for binding
arbitration to prevent the troubled Japanese company from
selling its stake in operations jointly owned by the two
companies. on.wsj.com/2qiDMgU
- Nino Fanlo, Social Finance Inc's president and chief
financial officer, is leaving the firm at the end of the month
to take over as finance chief at Human Longevity Inc, a
four-year-old genomics company. Fanlo plans to remain a board
observer and adviser to SoFi. on.wsj.com/2qiHZ4j
