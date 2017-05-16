May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal judge gave Alphabet's driverless-car unit Waymo broad leeway to seek and examine evidence from Uber in a three-month-old lawsuit that accuses the ride-hailing firm of conspiring with a former Waymo executive to steal 14,000 files related to its autonomous-vehicle program. on.wsj.com/2qmy91n

- The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Tronc Inc, is trying to buy its one-time biggest rival, the Sun-Times, months after a deal with Gannett Co fell through. If no other bidder comes forward, the deal could close as soon as June 1, Tronc said. on.wsj.com/2qmD4j5

- Ford Motor aims to cut about 10 percent of its global workforce amid Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields's drive to boost profits and the auto maker's sliding stock price. The job cuts are expected to be outlined as early as this week and will largely target salaried employees. on.wsj.com/2qmnEve

- President Donald Trump shared sensitive intelligence obtained from a close U.S. ally with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador in a meeting last week, according to U.S. officials. on.wsj.com/2qmAcTc

- Home sales in the first quarter hit their fastest pace in a decade. Total existing-home sales climbed 1.4 percent in the quarter to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.62 million, the highest since the first quarter of 2007, according to the National Association of Realtors. on.wsj.com/2qmAlGe

