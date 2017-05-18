May 18 The following are the top stories in the
- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller III was appointed
Wednesday as special counsel to oversee the federal
investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016
U.S. presidential election, giving him wide latitude to explore
potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. on.wsj.com/2pYKk1a
- Cisco Systems Inc said it would lay off another
1,100 employees and forecasted a drop in quarterly revenue. The
fresh round of cuts expands a previous restructuring plan
announced last August to cut 5,500 jobs, or 7 percent of Cisco's
workforce at the time. on.wsj.com/2pYExbS
- Qualcomm Inc sued the manufacturers that make
iPhones for Apple Inc for failing to pay royalties on
the chip maker's technology. The lawsuit accused Compal
Electronics, Foxconn Technology, Pegatron
Corp and Wistron Corp of breaching
patent-licensing agreements with Qualcomm by halting royalty
payments on Qualcomm technology used in iPhones and iPads. on.wsj.com/2pYKDZS
- Law enforcement authorities arrested 21 people in Los
Angeles suspected of being members of the Mara Salvatrucha
street gang, known as MS-13, following a nearly three-year
investigation that targeted the gang's leadership. on.wsj.com/2pYLKZw
