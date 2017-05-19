May 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Communications Commission approved a plan to begin rolling back Obama-era net-neutrality rules, reopening a battle over internet regulation that has raged for much of the last decade and siding with cable and wireless internet providers who say the current rules go too far. on.wsj.com/2qxUFEH

- Salesforce.com posted a 26 percent jump in deferred revenue for its first quarter, easing concerns after the company provided a lukewarm forecast for billings three months ago. Results were much better than expected and Salesforce lifted its outlook for revenue for the year by $100 million from what it had anticipated last quarter. on.wsj.com/2qxNuMH

- Roger Ailes, who combined political savvy with television showmanship to build the Fox News Channel into a conservative media juggernaut, but whose fabled career ended abruptly last year amid a sexual-harassment scandal, died on Thursday. Ailes, a hemophiliac who had been in failing health, was hospitalized in recent days after complications from a fall. on.wsj.com/2qxzvGU

- An 18-year-old woman was killed and 22 people were injured when a car plowed through a crowded sidewalk in Times Square around mid-day Thursday. Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen who served in the Navy, was apprehended by police and civilians after the car he was driving crashed into a stanchion. on.wsj.com/2qxJI67