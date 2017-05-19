May 19 The following are the top stories in the
- The Federal Communications Commission approved a plan to
begin rolling back Obama-era net-neutrality rules, reopening a
battle over internet regulation that has raged for much of the
last decade and siding with cable and wireless internet
providers who say the current rules go too far. on.wsj.com/2qxUFEH
- Salesforce.com posted a 26 percent jump in
deferred revenue for its first quarter, easing concerns after
the company provided a lukewarm forecast for billings three
months ago. Results were much better than expected and
Salesforce lifted its outlook for revenue for the year by $100
million from what it had anticipated last quarter. on.wsj.com/2qxNuMH
- Roger Ailes, who combined political savvy with television
showmanship to build the Fox News Channel into a conservative
media juggernaut, but whose fabled career ended abruptly last
year amid a sexual-harassment scandal, died on Thursday. Ailes,
a hemophiliac who had been in failing health, was hospitalized
in recent days after complications from a fall. on.wsj.com/2qxzvGU
- An 18-year-old woman was killed and 22 people were injured
when a car plowed through a crowded sidewalk in Times Square
around mid-day Thursday. Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old U.S.
citizen who served in the Navy, was apprehended by police and
civilians after the car he was driving crashed into a stanchion.
on.wsj.com/2qxJI67
