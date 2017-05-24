May 24 The following are the top stories in the
- Moody's Investors Service cut China's sovereign credit
rating for the first time in nearly three decades, citing
expectations that the country's financial strength will
deteriorate in coming years as debt keeps rising and the economy
slows. on.wsj.com/2rflRJQ
- A contentious tax dispute between Australia and Chevron
Corp could cost the company billions of dollars and open
a new front in global efforts to crack down on the aggressive
tax strategies used by many multinational corporations. on.wsj.com/2qQCE4Q
- Glencore Plc has approached grain trader Bunge
Ltd about combining, a deal that would give the Swiss
miner a major presence in the U.S. agriculture market at a time
when low crop prices have forced farming giants to scale up
through mergers. on.wsj.com/2q7SZTI
- Apple Inc and Nokia settled dueling
lawsuits over what Apple should pay for intellectual property
used in its iPhone, a surprisingly quick end to what analysts
had said could have been years of litigation. on.wsj.com/2qeDS6P
- The U.S. Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
and alleged it used illegal software to cheat on
government emissions tests, escalating a battle over the
company's diesel engines. on.wsj.com/2qUcYmc
- Target Corp on Tuesday agreed to pay $18.5 million
to resolve an investigation by state prosecutors into its
massive 2013 hack, a deal that represents the largest multistate
data breach settlement in history. on.wsj.com/2qUoFt5
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)