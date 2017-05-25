May 25 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Pentagon conducted a navy patrol in the South China
Sea, U.S. officials said, the first such operation under U.S.
President Donald Trump designed to send a signal to China about
U.S. intentions to keep critical sea lanes open in the Pacific
Ocean. on.wsj.com/2rWhAY9
- Federal Reserve officials expected at their policy meeting
this month that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise
short-term interest rates, a signal the U.S. central bank could
move in June at its next gathering. on.wsj.com/2qcsDzP
- Federal prosecutors filed insider-trading charges against
one of Wall Street's best sources of tradable information from
the government, accusing him of relaying a series of tips from
an obscure bureaucrat inside a key health-care agency to traders
at a New York hedge fund. on.wsj.com/2rju3J2
- Sears Holdings Corp sued a vendor for demanding
what the retailer says are unjustified changes to their supply
contract, the latest signal of supplier discontent with Sears'
turnaround strategy. on.wsj.com/2qRlW56
- Activist investor Dan Loeb plans to publicly push for
changes to the complicated combination and breakup of Dow
Chemical and DuPont, according to a presentation
reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2qYqy7N
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)