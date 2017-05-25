May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Pentagon conducted a navy patrol in the South China Sea, U.S. officials said, the first such operation under U.S. President Donald Trump designed to send a signal to China about U.S. intentions to keep critical sea lanes open in the Pacific Ocean. on.wsj.com/2rWhAY9

- Federal Reserve officials expected at their policy meeting this month that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise short-term interest rates, a signal the U.S. central bank could move in June at its next gathering. on.wsj.com/2qcsDzP

- Federal prosecutors filed insider-trading charges against one of Wall Street's best sources of tradable information from the government, accusing him of relaying a series of tips from an obscure bureaucrat inside a key health-care agency to traders at a New York hedge fund. on.wsj.com/2rju3J2

- Sears Holdings Corp sued a vendor for demanding what the retailer says are unjustified changes to their supply contract, the latest signal of supplier discontent with Sears' turnaround strategy. on.wsj.com/2qRlW56

- Activist investor Dan Loeb plans to publicly push for changes to the complicated combination and breakup of Dow Chemical and DuPont, according to a presentation reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2qYqy7N (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)