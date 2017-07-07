July 7 The following are the top stories in the
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is
nearing a deal to buy one of the country's biggest
power-transmission companies, which would cement electricity as
one of the conglomerate's largest businesses. on.wsj.com/2sSFbsT
- Longtime rivals QVC and HSN Inc have agreed to
merge as two retailers built around cable television adapt to a
world where impulse buying and video watching is moving to
smartphones. on.wsj.com/2sSJBA3
- A former engine-development manager at Audi was charged in
the U.S. for his role in a wide-ranging emissions scandal at
Volkswagen AG that has already led to the indictment
of seven others and a $2.8 billion criminal fine for the German
automaker, U.S. authorities said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2sSJEMf
- Qualcomm Inc is asking federal trade authorities
to block imports of some iPhones and iPads, opening a new front
in its dispute with Apple Inc and exposing both
companies to further risks to their most profitable businesses.
on.wsj.com/2sSZ0jB
- Mondelez International Inc's sales in the
most-recent quarter took a hit from a cyberattack that wreaked
havoc across Europe and the U.S. last week, the company said
Thursday. on.wsj.com/2sSLMDu
- Samsung Electronics Co, riding hot demand for
its components, is forecasting its second-quarter operating
profit will easily be the company's highest ever, a sign the
South Korean technology giant's business is thriving even after
a year of political and product stumbles. on.wsj.com/2sSRDJb
- Consumer electronics startup Jawbone is shutting down.
Liquidation proceedings have gotten under way, said Martin
Pichinson, a co-founder of Sherwood Partners, the financial
advisory firm that has been hired to liquidate the company. on.wsj.com/2sTbSX6
