PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Discovery Communications Inc has agreed to buy Scripps Networks Interactive Inc for $11.9 billion, a bet that a bigger footprint in lifestyle programming will help it weather the upheaval in cable television. on.wsj.com/2vcde4A

- Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his position as White House communications director, just 10 days after it was announced he would take it. He was ousted at the urging of the new Chief of Staff John Kelly. on.wsj.com/2vcKM2i

- The United States has frozen the assets of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, citing human rights abuses. The Treasury Department took the action after the country held elections Sunday that the United States considers illegitimate. on.wsj.com/2vd7yaf

- The Pentagon and State Department have devised plans to supply Ukraine with antitank missiles and other weaponry and are seeking White House approval, as Kiev battles Russian-backed separatists. on.wsj.com/2vcLlJs

- Boeing Co is creating a new unit to develop and build aircraft avionics systems, expanding its strategy of insourcing key technology to cut costs. on.wsj.com/2vcUDFl

- Volkswagen AG faces fresh legal pressure over its emissions-cheating scandal after European Union authorities for the first time recommended fraud charges against two company officials. on.wsj.com/2vcIJLv (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)