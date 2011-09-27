MOSCOW, Sept 27 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russia's economic policy could change with the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, according to analysts.

- President Dmitry Medvedev has initiated anti-corruption legislation under which an official could be sacked on the basis of an administrative investigation into abuse of office.

KOMMERSANT

- It will be difficult to find a adequate replacement for Kudrin, as he was able to defend his independent position on key issues and played the role of a financial guarantor of the current political regime, the daily says.

- Russia's Rosneft and Italy's Eni are discussing ways to jointly develop oil fields in the Black sea, and Rosneft hopes Eni will help it gain access to Libya in exchange, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

- Tatyana Nesterenko, in charge of budget policy at the Finance Ministry, could replace Kudrin, the daily says citing its sources close to the ministry.

- Russia's defence ministry has refused to purchase Kalashnikov AK-74s for the next year, saying munitions stores are overloaded with the guns.

- Russian military intelligence chief Alexander Shlaykhturov could resign for health reasons, the daily says, adding that he is known as an ally of the defence minister and has fired almost 1,000 officers as part of the military reform, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Medvedev has demonstrated his unwillingness to look like a "lame duck" after making public his plans to leave office next year. The analysts are forecasting serious difficulties for him in implementing many of his initiatives, the daily says.

- Russian teachers plan to protest on October 5-7 over 30 percent pay rises promised by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, which they say is very low. Even doubling the average provincial teacher's monthly salary of 7,000 roubles ($216) would be insufficient, the daily cites teachers' representatives.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Eight of the 11 Russian communications satellites in orbit need urgent replacement but Russia will be unable to launch new ones until 2013-2014, the daily says, citing a space official.

RBK Daily

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has sacrificed his Queen, the daily says in connection with Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin's ouster. It says further resignations could follow as tension in the teams of Putin and President Medvedev grows.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Medvedev is constantly demonstrating his tough character and shows that nobody has the right to argue with him, especially in public, the daily says.

($1 = 32.421 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)