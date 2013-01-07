Financial Times

Overview 'MASSIVE SOFTENING' OF BASEL BANK RULES Regulators have announced that the first-ever global liquidity standards will be less tough than expected and will not be fully enforced until 2019, four years later than expected.

SONY REJOINS BMG FOR PARLOPHONE BID BMG, a joint venture between Bertelsmann and KKR , has teamed up with Sony to bid for Parlophone from Vivendi's Universal Music Group.

TERRA FIRMA EYES BIG PICTURE IN PLANS TO SELL ODEON CHAIN Private equity group Terra Firma is looking to sell assets this year that may include European cinema chain Odeon & UCI Group.

MORRISON LOSES MANAGER BEFORE SALES UPDATE Wm Morrison's company secretary Greg McMahon is leaving the supermarket chain, people familiar with the situation said, marking the sixth senior management change at the company over the past year.

AXA SEEKS 1 BLN STG FOR LONG-LEASE UK FUND AXA Real Estate, the property arm of the French insurer, is raising 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) from investors to buy buildings in the UK with long leases.

COMPANIES PAY HEED TO INVESTOR PROTESTS OVER EXECUTIVE SALARIES Britain's biggest firms are set to rein back executive pay as shareholders ramp up their campaign to keep pay and bonuses under control.