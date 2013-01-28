LONDON Jan 28 Headlines
Fed warns on lack of unity by regulators
Osborne cools on changing inflation target
Barclays and Credit Suisse set to test water with new CLOs
US faces fresh financial shock
Strong car exports to slash trade deficit
Interview with Xstrata Chief Executive Mick Davis
Computer patents hit new peak
Terra Firma: Hands to 'move on' with 3 billion euro
fundraiser
Overview
FED WARNS ON LACK OF UNITY BY REGULATORS: Regulators in the
United States are warning banks not to assume that countries
will cooperate to stop the failure of a big financial group such
as Lehman Brothers. ()
OSBORNE COOLS ON CHANGING INFLATION TARGET: Britain's
Finance Minister George Osborne is cooling to the idea of
changing the Bank of England's inflation target to one focused
on the amount of spending according to unnamed officials at the
Treasury. ()
BARCLAYS AND CREDIT SUISSE SET TO TEST WATER WITH NEW CLOs:
In the first such move since new regulations, both the banks are
preparing collateralised loan obligations, bundles of corporate
loans which boomed until the 2008 subprime crisis in the United
States, according to unidentified sources close to the deal. ()
US FACES FRESH FINANCIAL SHOCK: Spending cuts of $1.2
trillion are likely to go ahead as Republicans in Congress push
for reductions in spending at the Pentagon and on government
programmes in the face of Obama's objections. ()
STRONG CAR EXPORTS TO SLASH TRADE DEFICIT: Increased car
production in the UK is expected to result in a trade deficit on
automobiles of £150 million in 2012, the smallest since 1975. ()
INTERVIEW WITH XSTRATA CHIEF EXECUTIVE MICK DAVIS:
COMPUTER PATENTS HIT NEW PEAK: Over 14,000 patents were
registered in 2012 via the International Patent Co-operation
Treaty, up more than 20 percent compared to 2011.()
TERRA FIRMA: HANDS TO 'MOVE ON' WITH 3 BILLION EURO
FUNDRAISER The founder of the private equity company Terra Firma
is to push ahead with a 3 billion euro fund to buy green energy
infrastructure assets, according to people familiar with the
matter.()