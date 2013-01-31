LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) -
FLEE 'SAFE' SOVEREIGN DEBT, SAYS HASENSTAB - The man who
oversees 175 billion dollars in bonds for Californian asset
manager, Franklin Templeton, says its time to get out of
government debt now before it is too late.()
UNION REQUESTS IAG MEETING ON IBERIA - The chief executive
of International Airlines Group, Willie Walsh will reject a
request from a pilots' union to discuss the restructuring of
Iberia. ()
MPS ATTACK BARCLAYS OVER BONUS CULTURE - The parliamentary
commission on banking standards accused Barclays of
empty rhetoric, tearing into the bank's remuneration committee.
()
FACEBOOK MOBILE AD GROWTH DRIVES SALES - An aggressive
advertising drive by the Facebook during the U.S.
presidential elections and shopping season saw the website post
its first quarterly revenue growth since going public. ()
DEUTSCHE BANK CHIEFS MAINTAIN COURSE - To the dismay of
analysts and some investors, Deutsche Bank's Anshu
Jain and Jurgen Fitschen are firmly rejecting the need for the
bank to raise more capital.()
RIMLESS BLACKBERRY HOPES TO REGAIN TOUCH - The struggling
handset maker Blackberry is taking a gamble by
launching two touchscreen smartphones in a direct challenge to
Apple and Samsung.()
ÇUKUROVA WINS RIGHT TO CONTROL TURKCELL - A court decision
by the UK Privy Council will allow one of Turkey's richest men,
Mehmet Karamehmet, the chance to regain control of the country's
biggest mobile phone operator, Turkcell.()