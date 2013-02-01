LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) -
Headlines
Barclays in Qatar loan probe
Seymour Pierce's future up in the air
AB InBev's 20 billion dollar deal threatened by US suit
Bertelsmann seeks buyer for 2 billion euro RTL stake
Lawson urges full nationalisation of RBS
Deutsche Bank rises on capital strength -
China's workers endure unhappy new year
US banks squeezed as mortgage profits hit
Wasendorf jailed for 50 years for fraud
Overview
BARCLAYS IN QATAR LOAN PROBE - UK authorities are looking
into an allegation that Barclays lent Qatar money to
invest in the bank during the height of the 2008 financial
crisis, allowing it to avoid a government bailout, according to
unnamed sources cited by the newspaper.()
SEYMOUR PIERCE'S FUTURE UP IN THE AIR - The board of Seymour
Pierce held talks on Thursday night over the future of the
stockbroker, with an unnamed source saying this has come about
due to the FSA previously blocking funding from Ukrainian
backers.()
AB INBEV'S 20 BILLION DOLLAR DEAL THREATENED BY US SUIT -
The United States moved to block Anheuser-Busch InBev
in its 20 billion dollar acquisition of Grupo Modelo
, the Mexican brewer, saying it would lead to an
increase in prices and deter competition.()
BERTELSMANN SEEKS BUYER FOR TWO BILLION EURO RTL STAKE -
German media group Bertelsmann said it intends to sell
a stake in broadcasting subsidiary RTL, aiming to
raise up to 2 billion euros ()
LAWSON URGES FULL NATIONALISATION OF RBS - Former
Conservative finance minister, Nigel Lawson said the UK
government should nationalise RBS and there was a case
for no bonuses to paid this year.()
DEUTSCHE BANK RISES ON CAPITAL STRENGTH - The bank offered
good news to investors reporting a capital base above
expectations, bolstering its share price. ()
CHINA'S WORKERS ENDURE UNHAPPY NEW YEAR - An austerity drive
by the new Chinese leadership of Xi Jinping has led government
departments and state-owned enterprises to cut back or cancel
new year festivities. ()
US BANKS SQUEEZED AS MORTGAGE PROFITS HIT - Bonanza profits
at US banks from mortgages are being squeezed, raising doubts
about earnings at lenders such as Wells Fargo, Bank of
America and others.()
WASENDORF GETS 50 YEARS JAIL FOR FRAUD - A federal court in
the United States sentenced the ex head of collapsed future
broker Peregrine Financial Group, Russell Wasendorf Sr., to 50
years in prison. ()