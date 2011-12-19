Financial Times
INTERVIEW - MARIO DRAGHI: TASKED TO SAVE THE EURO
The new head of the ECB weighs his words and draws on
Italy's prior experience of crises to illuminate how he will
TRAFIGURA PROFITS SOAR ABOVE $1 BILLION
Trafigura, one of the world's largest commodities traders,
has reported its best year ever, with profits surging above the
$1 billion mark due to "prolonged volatility" in commodities
EUROZONE READY TO CONTRIBUTE 150 BILLION EUROS TO IMF
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to finalise a 150
billion euro contribution to the IMF, but the UK's reluctance to
join the effort is dimming chances of reaching the 200 billion
FUNDING SHORTFALL PUTS AIRCRAFT ORDERS AT RISK
European airlines are braced for losses in 2012 due to the
prospect of renewed recession in their home countries, as well
as the increasing difficulty and cost of obtaining finance to
FACEBOOK SET FOR SUIT OVER PUBLICITY
Facebook's practice of showing people that their friends
"like" specific products could run foul of a California law that
gives both celebrities and ordinary citizens the right to
control how their names and pictures are used for commercial
CAR INDUSTRY GROWS TO RECORD SIZE IN 2011
The car industry grew to a record size in 2011, despite
weathering a year that began with Japan's earthquake and ended
CHINESE 'HOOPS' HOLD BACK FOREIGN BANKS
Rules that thwart foreign participation in the financial
sector, a meddling securities regulator and a rash of listings
by small, risky companies have conspired to keep almost every
UNITED BISCUITS SPLIT PLANNED
The private equity owners of United Biscuits are planning to
split the UK's biggest snack food group in two and run a
staggered 2 billion pound sale of the divisions, according to
BLACKS LEISURE HEADS FOR PRE-PACK DEAL
Hopes of a formal takeover bid for Blacks Leisure
are fading as rival retailers and buy-out firms see a pre-pack
administration as the only viable solution for the indebted
