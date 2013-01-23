LONDON Jan 23 Headlines Cameron to promise in-out EU ballotKing stands by inflation target

Overview CAMERON TO PROMISE IN-OUT EU BALLOT David Cameron will on Wednesday vow to settle Britain's future in the European Union with a straight in-out referendum by 2017, in a high-risk strategy which will test the willingness of Paris and Berlin to cut the UK a better membership deal. ()

KING STANDS BY INFLATION TARGETING The governor of the Bank of England has called for it to shed some of the burden of reviving Britain's economy, suggesting the UK government should do more to support the "disappointingly slow" recovery. ()

POSEN ATTACKS BANK OF ENGLAND'S CULTURE A former policy maker at the Bank of England has attacked the management and culture of the bank, saying its directors abdicated responsibility for reining in a governor who had become far too powerful. ()

BoJ ACTION TRIGGERS CURRENCY WAR FEARS The Bank of Japan bowed to domestic political pressure and pledged to buy government bonds in potentially unlimited quantities as international policy makers aired fresh concern about the possibility of a global currency war. ()

BARCLAYS REVAMP TO COST UP TO 2,000 JOBS Barclays is cutting up to 2,000 jobs in its investment bank as part of a strategic overhaul by the bank's chief executive Antony Jenkins. BUMI MOVES CLOSER TO TAKING LEGAL ACTION Bumi intends to take legal action to recover lost funds at its Indonesian subsidiary, Berau Coal, as well as considering other claims resulting from a four-month long investigation into "financial irregularities" at its mining businesses. ()