(Adds background on sale process)
By Ankur Banerjee and Carl O'Donnell
NEW YORK Aug 9 Press Ganey Holdings Inc
, a provider of patient satisfaction surveys to
healthcare firms, said on Tuesday it agreed to be bought by
Swedish private equity group EQT in a deal valued at about $2.35
billion.
EQT will pay $40.50 in cash per share, a slim premium to
Press Ganey's Monday close of $40.33.
Press conducted a quiet sale process prior to the deal,
reaching out to a number of potential strategic and private
equity parties before it agreed to sell to EQT, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
The deal is subject to a "go-shop" period, in which it
remains open to additional bids.
South Bend, Indiana-based Press Ganey, which helps
administer surveys for hospitals and other healthcare providers
to measure patient satisfaction, was founded in 1985 and went
public in May 2015.
The company is controlled by private equity firm Vestar
Capital Partners Inc, which owns a 57 percent stake.
The deal, through EQT unit EQT Equity, marks the firm's
first direct private equity investment in North America.
The transaction has been approved by Press Ganey's board and
is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Barclays and Goldman Sachs were Press Ganey's financial
advisers, while Latham & Watkins LLC and Richards, Layton &
Finger PA were legal advisers.
BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser to EQT, while
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was its legal adviser.
(Editing by Alan Crosby)