April 6 Press Ganey, a private equity-owned
healthcare research firm, filed with U.S. regulators for an
initial public offering of common stock.
Vestar Capital Partners Inc, Press Ganey's majority
shareholder, bought the company from American Securities LLC in
2008.
The filing had a nominal fundraising target of $100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
