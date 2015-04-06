(Adds details, background)
April 6 Healthcare research firm Press Ganey
filed for a U.S. initial public offering of common stock, the
latest buyout-backed company looking to tap a fully valued
equity market.
Private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners Inc, which
bought Press Ganey from American Securities LLC in 2008, tried
to sell the company in 2011.
However, the buyout firm pulled the sale process after it
failed to meet its valuation expectations. Since then, Press
Ganey has changed its top executives including hiring healthcare
veteran Patrick Ryan as CEO in 2012.
U.S. party goods retailer Party City Holdco Inc, backed by
buyout firm Thomas H Lee Partners LP, also said on Monday that
it expected to raise up to $372 million in an IPO.
South Bend, Indiana-based Press Ganey helps administer
surveys for hospitals and other healthcare providers to measure
patient satisfaction.
The company, founded in 1985, works with more than 100,000
healthcare organizations, including more than half of all U.S.
hospitals.
Press Ganey's revenue rose about 8 percent to $281.6 million
for the year ended Dec. 31. The company's net income jumped to
$15.6 million from under $100,000. The company had debt of
$419.3 million.
Reuters reported in February that Press Ganey was preparing
for an IPO that could value the company at more than $1 billion,
including debt.
Barclays, Goldman Sachs and William Blair are the lead
underwriters of the offering.
The regulatory filing, which had a nominal fundraising
target of $100 million, did not reveal how many shares the
company planned to sell or their expected price. (1.usa.gov/1abVuaI)
The company, formally called PGA Holdings Inc, said it
intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange,
but did not disclose any proposed symbol.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)