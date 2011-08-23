(Refiles to correct reference to NAMA)
DUBLIN Aug 23 These are some of the leading
stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Money has expressed
its interest in MBNA's Irish business from Bank of America Corp
for which Ireland's Industrial Development Authority is
identifying potential bidders.
- A total of 250 jobs are to be created through the
establishment of a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Cork
by San Diego-based Sangart.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Ireland is gradually building up the amount of money it
raises from the short-term money markets in an attempt to stay
on the radar of the wider bond market.
- Finance Minister Michael Noonan is expected to abandon
pledges made by the prime minister, who just two months ago
promised there would be no income tax hikes or cuts in welfare
payments
- Ireland's asset management agency NAMA has finally moved
to appoint a receiver to Updown Court in Surrey, once the UK's
most expensive house and funded by loans from Irish Nationwide
IRISH EXAMINER
- Victims of clerical sex abuse have dismissed as "empty"
and "insincere" expressions of shame and regret by the former
bishop of Cloyne Dr John Magee for the abuse that took place
under his watch.
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)