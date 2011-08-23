(Refiles to correct reference to NAMA)

DUBLIN Aug 23 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Money has expressed its interest in MBNA's Irish business from Bank of America Corp for which Ireland's Industrial Development Authority is identifying potential bidders.

- A total of 250 jobs are to be created through the establishment of a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Cork by San Diego-based Sangart.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Ireland is gradually building up the amount of money it raises from the short-term money markets in an attempt to stay on the radar of the wider bond market.

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan is expected to abandon pledges made by the prime minister, who just two months ago promised there would be no income tax hikes or cuts in welfare payments

- Ireland's asset management agency NAMA has finally moved to appoint a receiver to Updown Court in Surrey, once the UK's most expensive house and funded by loans from Irish Nationwide

IRISH EXAMINER

- Victims of clerical sex abuse have dismissed as "empty" and "insincere" expressions of shame and regret by the former bishop of Cloyne Dr John Magee for the abuse that took place under his watch.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk . (Reporting by Conor Humphries)