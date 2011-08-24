DUBLIN Aug 24 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin is under renewed pressure following the announcement yesterday by MEP Brian Crowley that he was no longer seeking the party's nomination for the presidency.

- Some government departments have not "measured up" as well as others in the course of the Comprehensive Spending Review, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Brendan Howlin has said.

- Business leaders in the south -west reacted with disappointment and anger yesterday to the news that Ryanair is to cease operating services from Dublin to Cork and Kerry.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- At least 90 jobs at book group Eason are under threat with all employees facing a 10 percent reduction in pay.

- Allied Irish Banks believes it can cut 18 million euros from its annual cost base by moving 1,000 staff from offices around Dublin city centre to the bank's sprawling head office complex in Ballsbridge.

- The Quinn family yesterday lost an appeal against the forced bankruptcy of a Swedish company central to the family's 500 million euros international property empire.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Thousands of homeowners burdened with rapidly mounting mortgage debts have been given a ray of hope with news that some lenders are agreeing to take back properties without expecting the distressed owners to pay off the balance of their loans.

- A gay couple allegedly ejected from a Cork pub for kissing on the dance floor have met the pub's owners with parties conceding "mistakes" were made by all involved.

