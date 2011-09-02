DUBLIN, Sept 2 DUBLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) -
THE IRISH TIMES
- Employers would be allowed to hire staff provided by
agencies on lower wages than their own permanent employees are
paid for similar work, under proposals by the employment
minister
- Eight percent of the police force may take early
retirement in the coming months at a time when recruitment is
frozen due to government cutbacks
- Journalists filed a suit in a U.S. District Court in
Boston this week against U.S. attorney general in a bid to block
prosecutors from seeking oral history interviews they made with
former IRA members
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Thousands face bills of up to 70,000 euros ($100,000) to
repair pyrite damage to their homes after a leading building
insurer refused to meet claims
- Police have raided a moonshine operation in Connemara, Co
Galway -- the first crackdown on traditional poitin distillers
since the last major recession almost 30 years ago
- Allied Irish Banks is being sued in the United
States for an estimated $40 million on its disastrous 2008
acquisition of a near 50 percent stake in Bulgarian American
Credit Bank
IRISH EXAMINER
- The child protection tsar in Cloyne wrote to clerical
abuse victims to tell them he had done everything he could to
help them obtain justice - even though the Cloyne report
revealed the opposite to be true.
