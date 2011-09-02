DUBLIN, Sept 2 DUBLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Employers would be allowed to hire staff provided by agencies on lower wages than their own permanent employees are paid for similar work, under proposals by the employment minister

- Eight percent of the police force may take early retirement in the coming months at a time when recruitment is frozen due to government cutbacks

- Journalists filed a suit in a U.S. District Court in Boston this week against U.S. attorney general in a bid to block prosecutors from seeking oral history interviews they made with former IRA members

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Thousands face bills of up to 70,000 euros ($100,000) to repair pyrite damage to their homes after a leading building insurer refused to meet claims

- Police have raided a moonshine operation in Connemara, Co Galway -- the first crackdown on traditional poitin distillers since the last major recession almost 30 years ago

- Allied Irish Banks is being sued in the United States for an estimated $40 million on its disastrous 2008 acquisition of a near 50 percent stake in Bulgarian American Credit Bank

IRISH EXAMINER

- The child protection tsar in Cloyne wrote to clerical abuse victims to tell them he had done everything he could to help them obtain justice - even though the Cloyne report revealed the opposite to be true.

($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries)