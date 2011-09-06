DUBLIN, Sept 6 These are some of the leading
stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Ireland's National Lottery is one of a menu of possible
privatisation targets that will be included in a memorandum to
be presented to the government on Thursday.
- The Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman Al Hutchinson has
indicated he will resist calls for his immediate resignation
following a damning report about a lowering of independence and
a "dysfunctional administration" operating at his office.
- Police are to mount a strong security operation in and
around a court in central Belfast on Tuesday ahead of one of the
biggest paramilitary trials in recent years.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The National Competitivness Council says Ireland is
suffering from poor quality education, a high cost of doing
business and productivity levels below OECD averages and plans
to publish a range of reforms later this year to address these
problems
- Nine percent of Irish mortgages have been modified to
allow homeowners to reduce their monthly repayments, the paper
reports, citing a report by credit rating agency Fitch.
- Members of Ireland's main opposition party Fianna Fail
have raised the possibility of a split in the party and the
re-emergence of an independent faction.
- Second-lien lenders in Eircom have moved to secure a
formal role in debt talks with the troubled telecoms company.
Boutique investment bank Moelis & Company has issued a notice
inviting lenders to support the creation of a formal creditor
committee.
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)