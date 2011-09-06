DUBLIN, Sept 6 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland's National Lottery is one of a menu of possible privatisation targets that will be included in a memorandum to be presented to the government on Thursday.

- The Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman Al Hutchinson has indicated he will resist calls for his immediate resignation following a damning report about a lowering of independence and a "dysfunctional administration" operating at his office.

- Police are to mount a strong security operation in and around a court in central Belfast on Tuesday ahead of one of the biggest paramilitary trials in recent years.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The National Competitivness Council says Ireland is suffering from poor quality education, a high cost of doing business and productivity levels below OECD averages and plans to publish a range of reforms later this year to address these problems

- Nine percent of Irish mortgages have been modified to allow homeowners to reduce their monthly repayments, the paper reports, citing a report by credit rating agency Fitch.

- Members of Ireland's main opposition party Fianna Fail have raised the possibility of a split in the party and the re-emergence of an independent faction.

- Second-lien lenders in Eircom have moved to secure a formal role in debt talks with the troubled telecoms company. Boutique investment bank Moelis & Company has issued a notice inviting lenders to support the creation of a formal creditor committee.

