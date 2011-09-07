DUBLIN, Sept 7 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- British intelligence shared information with their Libyan counterparts on a Libyan-born naturalised Irish citizen they alleged was part of a network which recruited young Muslims to fight in Iraq, the paper reports

- Building Materials group, CRH , may be close to doing a deal with Oleg Deripaska, the Russian billionaire whose interests include a stake in the Aughinish Alumina plant in county Limerick

- A father has begun legal proceedings in Northern Ireland against Facebook after "sexually suggestive" photographs of his 12-year-old daughter were posted on her page

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Just three banks are offering struggling homeowners the government-backed 'deferred interest rate scheme' to help cut their mortgage repayments by up to 50 percent

- Irish police have abandoned attempts to interview former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm

