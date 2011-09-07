China stocks hit 8-week high, led by construction materials; Hong Kong also up
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
DUBLIN, Sept 7 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- British intelligence shared information with their Libyan counterparts on a Libyan-born naturalised Irish citizen they alleged was part of a network which recruited young Muslims to fight in Iraq, the paper reports
- Building Materials group, CRH , may be close to doing a deal with Oleg Deripaska, the Russian billionaire whose interests include a stake in the Aughinish Alumina plant in county Limerick
- A father has begun legal proceedings in Northern Ireland against Facebook after "sexually suggestive" photographs of his 12-year-old daughter were posted on her page
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Just three banks are offering struggling homeowners the government-backed 'deferred interest rate scheme' to help cut their mortgage repayments by up to 50 percent
- Irish police have abandoned attempts to interview former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk . (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
