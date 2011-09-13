DUBLIN, Sept 13 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore has dismissed a call from a senior European Central Bank official for public sector pay cuts in the budget and a quicker austerity drive.

- State assets agency NAMA was prepared to allow a developer's wife to keep 7 million euros ($9.5 million )from 17 million euros in cash transferred to her by her husband in a deal it offered the couple during negotiations on the repayment of loans worth 457 million euros.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Tens of thousands of credit union members are being refused loans because of tough new lending limits being imposed by regulators.

-The sale of Irish Life is likely to drag on into early next year but the delay won't force a temporary recapitalisation of the plc if the disposal is "progressing" and a buyer is in sight

IRISH EXAMINER

- Workers are being held in slave conditions in Irish homes and businesses because of a lack of legislation to either protect them or prosecute their enslavers.

($1 = 0.735 Euros)