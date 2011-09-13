DUBLIN, Sept 13 These are some of the leading
stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore has dismissed a call
from a senior European Central Bank official for public sector
pay cuts in the budget and a quicker austerity drive.
- State assets agency NAMA was prepared to allow a
developer's wife to keep 7 million euros ($9.5 million )from 17
million euros in cash transferred to her by her husband in a
deal it offered the couple during negotiations on the repayment
of loans worth 457 million euros.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Tens of thousands of credit union members are being
refused loans because of tough new lending limits being imposed
by regulators.
-The sale of Irish Life is likely to drag on into
early next year but the delay won't force a temporary
recapitalisation of the plc if the disposal is "progressing" and
a buyer is in sight
IRISH EXAMINER
- Workers are being held in slave conditions in Irish homes
and businesses because of a lack of legislation to either
protect them or prosecute their enslavers.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)