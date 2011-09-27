DUBLIN, Sept 27 These are some of the leading
THE IRISH TIMES
- It is unlikely that negotiations on the European
Commission's proposal for a common consolidated corporate tax
base (CCCTB) will be completed by the end of 2012, Minister of
State for European Affairs Lucinda Creighton said.
- An advisory group in the civil service has recommended
against allowing distressed mortgage-holders to apply pension
savings to reduce their indebtedness.
- The shooting of major feature films coupled with
competitive tax breaks for television drama helped to secure a
record 145 million euro ($195 million) increase in the value of
productions completed in Ireland last year, bringing the total
to 388 million euros.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Leading property developer Gerry Conlan has been ordered
by a judge to co-operate with a fraud investigation into loans
he and nine others took out to buy shares in Anglo Irish Bank
.
- Horse racing tycoons John Magnier and JP McManus have
revealed that they're acting in concert with fellow equine
supremo Derrick Smith, pooling their holdings in UK pub group
Mitchells & Butlers as efforts are advanced by
billionaire Joe Lewis to wrest control of the company on the
cheap.
IRISH EXAMINER
- A senator has urged that a cap on social welfare payments
be introduced after it emerged a family of four is claiming over
90,000 euros ($121,000) a year.
- Child abuse remains a serious threat in Ireland despite
over a decade of inquires and reports revealing the suffering of
tens of thousands of children at the hands of Church and state,
according to a report by Amnesty International
($1 = 0.742 Euros)
