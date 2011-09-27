DUBLIN, Sept 27 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- It is unlikely that negotiations on the European Commission's proposal for a common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB) will be completed by the end of 2012, Minister of State for European Affairs Lucinda Creighton said.

- An advisory group in the civil service has recommended against allowing distressed mortgage-holders to apply pension savings to reduce their indebtedness.

- The shooting of major feature films coupled with competitive tax breaks for television drama helped to secure a record 145 million euro ($195 million) increase in the value of productions completed in Ireland last year, bringing the total to 388 million euros.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Leading property developer Gerry Conlan has been ordered by a judge to co-operate with a fraud investigation into loans he and nine others took out to buy shares in Anglo Irish Bank .

- Horse racing tycoons John Magnier and JP McManus have revealed that they're acting in concert with fellow equine supremo Derrick Smith, pooling their holdings in UK pub group Mitchells & Butlers as efforts are advanced by billionaire Joe Lewis to wrest control of the company on the cheap.

IRISH EXAMINER

- A senator has urged that a cap on social welfare payments be introduced after it emerged a family of four is claiming over 90,000 euros ($121,000) a year.

- Child abuse remains a serious threat in Ireland despite over a decade of inquires and reports revealing the suffering of tens of thousands of children at the hands of Church and state, according to a report by Amnesty International

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)