DUBLIN, Sept 29 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland's borrowing costs have returned to a pre-bailout point as investors see the Irish economy distancing itself from the most financially troubled euro zone countries.

- All motorists and home owners will have to pay an annual 2 per cent levy on their insurance premiums, following the passage of legislation which invests 240 million euros ($326 million)of public money to meet the losses on the Quinn Insurance books.

- The government on Thursday will announce details of a fund that will use resources from the National Pension Reserve Fund to finance strategic investment.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Almost 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) worth of loans at the country's 400 credit unions are now in arrears. No payments have been made for 10 weeks or more on some 18 euros of every 100 euros loaned.

- Aer Lingus has warned that any legal action designed to force it to cough up money to help cover a massive 400 million euro deficit at its pension scheme would be tied up in the courts for years.

- One in five of all newly built unsold properties are now controlled by NAMA and most are apartments

IRISH EXAMINER

- The Competition Authority has cleared the way for major food chain Musgrave to take over struggling supermarket chain Superquinn.

- State plans for a job creation "strategic investment bank" are to be replaced with a "fund" as the pre-election promise is "difficult to implement in current market conditions"

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk . ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries)