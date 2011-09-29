DUBLIN, Sept 29 These are some of the leading
THE IRISH TIMES
- Ireland's borrowing costs have returned to a pre-bailout
point as investors see the Irish economy distancing itself from
the most financially troubled euro zone countries.
- All motorists and home owners will have to pay an annual 2
per cent levy on their insurance premiums, following the passage
of legislation which invests 240 million euros ($326 million)of
public money to meet the losses on the Quinn Insurance books.
- The government on Thursday will announce details of a fund
that will use resources from the National Pension Reserve Fund
to finance strategic investment.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Almost 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) worth of loans at
the country's 400 credit unions are now in arrears. No payments
have been made for 10 weeks or more on some 18 euros of every
100 euros loaned.
- Aer Lingus has warned that any legal action
designed to force it to cough up money to help cover a massive
400 million euro deficit at its pension scheme would be tied up
in the courts for years.
- One in five of all newly built unsold properties are now
controlled by NAMA and most are apartments
IRISH EXAMINER
- The Competition Authority has cleared the way for major
food chain Musgrave to take over struggling supermarket chain
Superquinn.
- State plans for a job creation "strategic investment bank"
are to be replaced with a "fund" as the pre-election promise is
"difficult to implement in current market conditions"
