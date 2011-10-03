DUBLIN Oct 3 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The National Asset Management Agency is pursuing the multimillion-euro pension funds of property developers by seeking a claim over their retirement nest eggs in an attempt to force them to reduce their debts to the state agency

- Ryanair could face a bill for carbon allowances for up to 16 million euros ($21 million) next year when airlines are due to comply with the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- State-owned Allied Irish Banks is set to offer its next chief executive a pay package worth almost 1 million euros, despite a government-imposed basic-salary cap of 500,000 euros.

- The Irish arm of international energy giant Exxon Mobil last year sustained a pre-tax loss of 7.7 million euros in spite of revenues climbing to 654 million euros.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Martin McGuinness has accused governing party Fine Gael of "black propaganda and dirty tricks" after the party launched a series of political attacks on the Sinn Fein presidential candidate.

- There is no point separating the three state airports "only to see one or two of them going bust in a short period," Transport Minister Leo Varadkar said.

