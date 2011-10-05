DUBLIN Oct 5 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Seven out of 10 chief executives in Ireland believe the way business is conducted here will change for the better as a result of the recession.

- British broadcasting television is expected to announce the creation of around 400 jobs in Dublin following an agreement to lease part of the newly-built Burlington Plaza office development in Dublin.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Ireland is lobbying to use the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund to cut the cost of financing its 29 billion euro ($38.5 billion) bailout of defunct lender Anglo Irish Bank , Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.

- Confidential documents indicate insurance giant Aviva plans to potentially axe between 800 to 1,000 of 2,000 jobs in Ireland.

- Contracts which were put in place when struggling telecoms firm Eircom borrowed 3.75 billion euros in 2007 do not include a key clause to set out rules for cancelling the claims of some lower-down creditors in the event of any restructuring.

- A senior official -- approved and reporting to the EU Commission -- will ensure Anglo Irish Bank is sticking rigidly to its wind-down plan.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Martin McGuinness' bank manager has released a statement and documents showing the Sinn Fein presidential candidate receives regular funding of 1,605 pounds ($2,470)a month.

($1 = 0.649 British Pounds) (Reporting by Conor Humphries)