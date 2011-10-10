DUBLIN Oct 10 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government is considering plans to amend legislation that would oblige the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) to deliver more social housing and public amenities.

- Almost one company in four is planning to take on new staff in the coming three months, according to a new business sentiment report.

- Hospital consultants will have to engage in more flexible work practices such as quicker discharge of patients, particularly at weekends, if they are to avoid further pay cuts, Minister for Health James Reilly has signalled.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Developments on the sale of Anglo Irish Bank's UK and Irish loan books are "not imminent" and the bank will only proceed with disposals "when markets are favourable", chief executive Mike Aynsley has told his staff.

- Former prime minister Bertie Ahern and deputy Mary Coughlan asked planning authorities about the progress of building projects submitted by major party donors.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Homes owned by NAMA could be offered to attract overseas academics and researchers instead of colleges paying them exceptionally high salaries, says Education Minister, Ruairi Quinn.

- A tiny village in Ireland has been confirmed as home to one of the most important Viking sites in the world.

