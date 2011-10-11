DUBLIN Oct 11 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Former prime minister Bertie Ahern has again teamed up with his partner in the Northern Ireland peace process, Tony Blair, in an effort to resolve the long-running conflict in the Basque region of Spain.

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny will travel to Brussels later this week for talks on the euro zone debt crisis with European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso.

- The government has rejected recommendations from six European countries that it should legislate for abortion

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The Government will seek to negotiate budgetary changes and hang on to the proceeds of state asset sales when the IMF-EU bailout team begin their latest review on Tuesday.

- Irish Life & Permanent has hired KPMG to sell off its 500 million euro subprime mortgage book and hopes to have a shortlist of four bidders within weeks.

- Ireland's 407 credit unions will be forced to pay a levy into a new state bailout fund, it has emerged.

- Hopes of a comprehensive plan to help thousands struggling to meet mortgage repayments will be dashed by a report to be discussed by the Cabinet on Tuesday that recommends a small level of debt forgiveness in extremely limited circumstances.

- Justice Minister Alan Shatter is going to give the Smithwick tribunal more time to finish its work into claims of Irish police collusion in the murder of two RUC officers

IRISH EXAMINER

- Martin McGuinness' past again overshadowed his presidential campaign when he was confronted while canvassing by the son of an Irish army soldier killed by the IRA.

- The National Dairy Council has called for cheese to be exempt from a forthcoming advertising ban on foods which are seen as not healthy for young people.

