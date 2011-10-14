DUBLIN Oct 14 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Tension is emerging in government over the scale of budget cutbacks for next year with Minister for Energy Pat Rabbitte maintaining that the adjustment should not be more than 3.6 billion euros ($4.9 billion).

- Breaking a centuries-old tradition, most senior judges will sit in court without their wigs for the first time on Friday.

- Almost one in five business customers of Bank of Ireland face higher repayments on their borrowings after the bank, in a major departure, unilaterally changed how it prices interest on the loans.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The financial regulator has called on banks to stop targeting 200,000 variable mortgage holders with repeated rate hikes which are costing families an average of 120 euros a month in additional repayments.

- Anglo Irish Bank and the Quinn Group's lenders are hoping to ink a fresh deal for the conglomerate's 1.3 billion euro debt pile by the end of the day.

- The number of people from the Republic of Ireland joining the British Army has doubled in three years.

- Some of the lenders owed 3.7 billion euros by struggling Irish telecoms group eircom will table a takeover proposal as early as next week, according to people involved in the talks.

IRISH EXAMINER

- More than 210,000 customers of electricity utility ESB and gas firm Bord Gais are in arrears on their bills, with many thousands more having agreed alternative payment plans.

- A major economic report from the Paris based think tank, the OECD, is expected to recommend that the Government reduces the budget deficit faster than planned.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)