THE IRISH TIMES

- Most of the Dail's (parliament) Independent TDs (lawmakers) have come out in opposition to the government's proposal to amend the constitution to allow politicians carry out inquiries.

- The widow of Det Garda Jerry McCabe, who was shot dead by the Provisional IRA during a botched armed robbery in 1996, has said Martin McGuinness' "loyalty to a secret illegal army" is "incompatible with the office of president of Ireland".

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Workers at insurance giant Aviva will have to wait "a considerable period of time" before they find out which sections of the company will be hit by the devastating job losses.

- The bookies have been forced to slash the odds against Labour's Michael D Higgins becoming the next president after sustained support for him from punters over the past four days.

IRISH EXAMINER

- A group of politicians, civil rights campaigners and lawyers have joined forces and called for a "no" vote in next week's referendum on whether Oireachtas (parliament) members should be given increased powers of investigation.

