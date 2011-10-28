DUBLIN Oct 28 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Opposition parties have questioned why Greece will benefit from a 50 percent writedown of its debt while Ireland will still have to shoulder the full cost of the state's debts.

- Legal actions brought over the manner in which consents were granted for oil major Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) Corrib gas project have been settled and withdrawn at the High Court after an 11-day hearing.

- An Irish biotech company will this week begin human trials of a new cancer treatment derived from rattlesnake venom.

- Technology firm Pivot Acquisition Corporation is to open a shared services centre in Galway, creating up to 100 jobs by the end of next year.

- Sanofi CEO Chris Viehbacher says in an interview that his company is committed to maintaining its Irish manufacturing facility which employs 500 people.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Ireland's NAMA debt management agency has taken possession of a 400-piece art collection of developer Noel Smyth, with many of the paintings previously displayed in the Tate Gallery in London and the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

- A senior lending manager in AIB was "absolutely astonished" to hear guarantees for loans of 740 million pound (850 million euro) to one of the bank's biggest customers were based on false documentation.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Ireland has one of the highest rates in Europe of children living in single-parent households, with almost one in four children coming from a lone parent household, compared to the EU average of just one in seven.

- Ireland has the highest percentage rate of foreign nurses and doctors in Europe, with more than one in every three of our health workers originally coming from another country.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk . (Reporting by Conor Humphries)