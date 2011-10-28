DUBLIN Oct 28 These are some of the leading
stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Opposition parties have questioned why Greece will benefit
from a 50 percent writedown of its debt while Ireland will still
have to shoulder the full cost of the state's debts.
- Legal actions brought over the manner in which consents
were granted for oil major Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) Corrib
gas project have been settled and withdrawn at the High Court
after an 11-day hearing.
- An Irish biotech company will this week begin human trials
of a new cancer treatment derived from rattlesnake venom.
- Technology firm Pivot Acquisition Corporation is to open a
shared services centre in Galway, creating up to 100 jobs by the
end of next year.
- Sanofi CEO Chris Viehbacher says in an interview
that his company is committed to maintaining its Irish
manufacturing facility which employs 500 people.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Ireland's NAMA debt management agency has taken possession
of a 400-piece art collection of developer Noel Smyth, with many
of the paintings previously displayed in the Tate Gallery in
London and the Irish Museum of Modern Art.
- A senior lending manager in AIB was "absolutely
astonished" to hear guarantees for loans of 740 million pound
(850 million euro) to one of the bank's biggest customers were
based on false documentation.
IRISH EXAMINER
- Ireland has one of the highest rates in Europe of children
living in single-parent households, with almost one in four
children coming from a lone parent household, compared to the EU
average of just one in seven.
- Ireland has the highest percentage rate of foreign nurses
and doctors in Europe, with more than one in every three of our
health workers originally coming from another country.
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)