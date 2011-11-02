DUBLIN Nov 2 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny says in an opinion piece that he is not surprised the Greek government has decided to put the rescue package agreed in Brussels last week to a referendum.

- The Department of Finance and the National Treasury Management Agency yesterday clashed over responsibility for a 3.6 billion euro accounting error which has reduced the Republic's outstanding debt by 2.3 per cent of gross domestic product.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Denis O'Brien's Digicel Group will seek an alliance with Eircom's top lenders before launching a bid for control of Ireland's most important telecoms company and a formal proposal from Digicel could be ready within days, according to people involved in the debt talks.

- Tensions are mounting within between Labour's Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin and Fine Gael Justice Minister Alan Shatter with clashes over two major issues.

- Former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Sean FitzPatrick is expected to be questioned again within days

IRISH EXAMINER

- Some 715 million euros in unguaranteed Anglo Irish Bank bonds are to be repaid on Wednesday despite widespread opposition in Ireland

