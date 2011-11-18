DUBLIN Nov 18 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government has complained to the European Commission over the release in Germany of a document disclosing confidential details about new taxes to be introduced in Ireland over the next two years.

- The price of bagels, croissants and garlic bread and a range of similar products is likely to increase significantly in the week ahead after the government decided they were not sufficiently bread-like to be exempt from VAT.

- The government is pushing ahead with plans to introduce free GP care for all by 2015.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- More than 100,000 people are now struggling to repay their mortgages, figures to be released by the Central Bank today are set to show.

- The department of finance said that EBS boss Fergus Murphy was allowed a salary above government limits due to his personal circumstances.

