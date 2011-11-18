DUBLIN Nov 18 These are some of the
THE IRISH TIMES
- The government has complained to the European Commission
over the release in Germany of a document disclosing
confidential details about new taxes to be introduced in Ireland
over the next two years.
- The price of bagels, croissants and garlic bread and a
range of similar products is likely to increase significantly in
the week ahead after the government decided they were not
sufficiently bread-like to be exempt from VAT.
- The government is pushing ahead with plans to introduce
free GP care for all by 2015.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- More than 100,000 people are now struggling to repay their
mortgages, figures to be released by the Central Bank today are
set to show.
- The department of finance said that EBS boss
Fergus Murphy was allowed a salary above government limits due
to his personal circumstances.
