THE IRISH TIMES
- Minister for Justice Alan Shatter is to publish official
guidelines next month to assist parents who plan to have
children via surrogate mothers abroad in a move aimed at
preventing babies ending up in "legal limbo".
- RTE's flagship investigative journalism series has been
suspended for the rest of the year after the station's boss
admitted its journalists had made "one of the gravest editorial
mistakes ever made" in the national broadcaster.
- The government faces years of intrusive European scrutiny
of its economic policy after the completion of the EU-IMF
bailout programme at the end of 2013.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- A 50 euros tax on medical cards, a 1.50 euros increase in
prescription charges and widespread nursing home closures are
now among swingeing budget measures being considered by the
cabinet.
- A Fine Gael politician resigned as town mayor last night
after making controversial comments about "black African
constituents" but he remains in the party.
IRISH EXAMINER
- Resignations in RTE are not being ruled out after the
government announced an investigation into the defamation of
Father Kevin Reynolds by the national broadcaster.
- Major insurer Aviva is to close all of its Irish
branches by June next year - a move which will cost over 1,200
jobs and leave just a handful of officials, one executive and a
single call centre.
