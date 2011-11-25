These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The government is to greatly reduce the estimated 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) or more it pays in allowances,
premium pay and overtime for staff in the public service.
- The government's reliance on income tax is "probably at an
unhealthy level," the chief executive of the Irish Tax Institute
said.
- Concerns about the potential fallout from the flattering 7
billion euro in deposits circulating from Irish Life & Permanent
into Anglo Irish Bank in 2008 have been raised in
discussions around the bids for state-owned Irish Life.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The average family is almost 600 euros ($800) per month
worse off due to the last four budgets and is facing a similar
bill for the next four.
- The chances of Department of Finance chief Kevin Cardiff
being put into a top EU job were rejuvenated last night after
the current incumbent in the post privately criticised him.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)