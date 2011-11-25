These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government is to greatly reduce the estimated 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) or more it pays in allowances, premium pay and overtime for staff in the public service.

- The government's reliance on income tax is "probably at an unhealthy level," the chief executive of the Irish Tax Institute said.

- Concerns about the potential fallout from the flattering 7 billion euro in deposits circulating from Irish Life & Permanent into Anglo Irish Bank in 2008 have been raised in discussions around the bids for state-owned Irish Life.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The average family is almost 600 euros ($800) per month worse off due to the last four budgets and is facing a similar bill for the next four.

- The chances of Department of Finance chief Kevin Cardiff being put into a top EU job were rejuvenated last night after the current incumbent in the post privately criticised him.

