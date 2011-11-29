These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

- Carbon tax which applies to domestic heating and motor fuels will be increased by a minimum of 5 euros ($6.68) per tonne in the budget next week.

- The British coastguard has called off the air and sea search for five Russian seamen who have been missing since their cargo ship sank in gale force winds in the Irish Sea two days ago.

- Dublin city council has cut commercial rates by 1.7 percent and reduced its budget by 45 million euros.

- Up to 16,000 additional public servants, on top of the normal retirements, are expected to retire before pension cuts are introduced in February.

- Thousands of smaller firms will be able to seek examinerships for the first time at low cost under changes that are being planned by the government.

- Eircom is considering putting itself up for sale after the crisis-hit telecoms firm received just one takeover offer when initial deadline for debt-restructuring bids closed on November 18. The company is majority-owned by a unit of Temasek.

- Prison officers and police had to let down the tyres of a van with two prisoners which got stuck under a low bridge yesterday

