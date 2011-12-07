These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- A series of measures to stimulate the commercial property
market and support exporters and multinational employers were
announced yesterday in Budget 2012 by Minister for Finance
Michael Noonan as a counterbalance to the 1.6 billion euros in
extra taxes that the exchequer will seek to raise next year.
- Brussels is working on a plan to avoid a referendum, in
Ireland or elsewhere, by adopting a special procedure to meet
German demands for changes to the Lisbon Treaty.
- Plans to ban children from using sunbeds look set to go
ahead after a decision by the government yesterday.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Finance Minister Michael Noonan is gambling his budget
deal of upto 5,000 euros a year in mortgage interest relief will
tempt thousands of first-time buyer couples to kickstart the
property market.
- A doctor was paid on the double by the HSE while under
investigation over "serious" allegations.
- Bank of Ireland will come under fresh pressure to
reduce its mortgage interest rates if the European Central Bank
opts for a cut tomorrow.
IRISH EXAMINER
- A bitter backlash against "savage" budget cuts to disabled
people rocked both coalition parties last night.
- Prowling for sex with prostitutes ended in "remorse and
significant embarrassment" for 21 men caught by female
detectives in a Garda operation.
