UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
THE IRISH TIMES
- Contempt of court proceedings have been initiated against the bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn, his son and his nephew by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.
- Shell and its partners in the Corrib natural gas field plan to spend 800 million euros and support 700 jobs completing the development between now and 2014.
- Vodafone Ireland has agreed to pay a 400,000 euro ($528,700) penalty under a settlement of court proceedings brought against it by the communications regulator related to roaming charges.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Irish Life and Permanent has suspended the sale of its 6.8 billion pound ($10.7 billion) UK loan book and axed plans to offload its 500 million euro subprime mortgage book, sources said.
- Swiss insurance giant Zurich has ruled out asking the European authorities to investigate state-owned Irish Life's recent success in winning a major contract from state-owned AIB.
- Thousands of householders are ditching their TV subscriptions and moving to free services that can save them hundreds of euros each year.
IRISH EXAMINER
- The government has unveiled measures to help create 100,000 jobs by 2016, including a "finder's fee" for individuals who steer new positions in Ireland's direction.
- A legal firm representing patients fitted with faulty hip implants is to sue either the manufacturers or their parent company as part of a group action.
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.