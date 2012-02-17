These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The European Investment Bank is in advanced talks to provide a credit line of some 150 million to Bank of Ireland for lending to small and medium-sized firms

- Fashion chain A-wear has been placed in receivership and sold for the second time in five months. All 460 jobs in the 32-store chain will be retained

- The minister for energy would favour selling part of gas utility Bord Gais in some circumstances if it were to attract a big player to the Irish market. But it would not sell its network, which is seen as strategically important

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Moves to transfer 22 billion euros ($28.7 billion) worth of loss-making tracker mortgages out of permanent tsb are gathering pace in a bid to get it lending again, the newspaper understands

- More than 400 jobs are at risk after a major DIY and building-supplies company BHT fell victim to the property meltdown

- Struggling Irish telecoms firm eircom has rescheduled interest payments on 300 million euros of second-lien loans, sources said

IRISH EXAMINER

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny expects to dispatch a number of ministers to China in the coming months in a bid to win key trade contracts

- A man who broke into a dead woman's house and has lived there for the last 30 years cannot be thrown out by the state, a court ruled

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk . ($1 = 0.7668 euros)