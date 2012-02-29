These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government's decision to hold a referendum could have profound consequences for the country's future prosperity has caused some surprise in other European Union capitals

- State power company ESB is seeking to cut 1,000 jobs and reduce overtime and other payments to staff in an effort to cut 140 million euros ($188 million) from its wage bill

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny is facing his biggest challenge as leader of the country to persuade voters to back controversial EU controls over our budgets

- Bank of Ireland is removing as much as 4 billion euros ($5.37 billion) of its UK deposits from the government guarantee scheme in a development that could save the bank as much as 40 million euros of fees to the state

- Insurance giant Aviva has set Friday as the deadline for first-round offers for its 26 Irish branches

