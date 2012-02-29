These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The government's decision to hold a referendum could have
profound consequences for the country's future prosperity has
caused some surprise in other European Union capitals
- State power company ESB is seeking to cut 1,000 jobs and
reduce overtime and other payments to staff in an effort to cut
140 million euros ($188 million) from its wage bill
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Prime Minister Enda Kenny is facing his biggest challenge
as leader of the country to persuade voters to back
controversial EU controls over our budgets
- Bank of Ireland is removing as much as 4 billion
euros ($5.37 billion) of its UK deposits from the government
guarantee scheme in a development that could save the bank as
much as 40 million euros of fees to the state
- Insurance giant Aviva has set Friday as the deadline for
first-round offers for its 26 Irish branches
($1 = 0.7450 euros)