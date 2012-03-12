BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prepays $1.8 billion loan due May 2017
* Its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full
These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Aer Lingus senior management has held talks with U.S. low cost carrier Jet Blue Airways about it taking a stake in the Irish airline, according to informed sources
- The administrators of Quinn Insurance are poised to agree the sale of the former Sean Quinn owned Crowne Plaza hotel in Cambridge, England, for 38 million pounds
- The European Commission has criticised the government for failing to fulfill obligations under European law in relation to the reform of health insurer VHI following a ruling from the European Court of Justice last year
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Half of all loan applications by small and medium enterprises have been refused in the past three months, a survey by business lobby group ISME claims
- The government will be informed of the potential sale price for the Bord Gais Energy business by the end of the month
- Restaurants in the United Sates could soon be offering grass-fed Irish beef after American authorities took a major step towards allowing exports to resume
IRISH EXAMINER
- Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte is expected to come under renewed pressure to hold a public inquiry into a presidential election debate on state broadcaster RTE following fresh allegations that losing candidate Sean Gallagher was targeted by the broadcaster
