THE IRISH TIMES
- Turnover at the Irish Dairy Board, the main exporting arm
of the Irish dairy industry, increased 5 percent to 2 billion
euros last year as the sector continued to benefit from strong
dairy markets
- Up to 30 percent of the population may only have access to
basis levels of broadband by 2020 according to a report
- The government is to seek further scientific advice on the
environmental impacts of hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" for
natural gas from underground reserves before making any decision
on exploration licences
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The strengthening of sterling is having an impact on
exports, feeding into an unexpected return to growth to the
United Kingdom of 19 percent in the first three months of the
year.
- Households face higher charges to help prop up struggling
councils now owed more than 680 million euros ($894 million)by
businesses, property developers and households
- Retailers gave a broad welcome to new planning guidelines
published by the department of the environment that lifted the
cap on the size of supermarkets in Dublin to 4,000 square meters
from 3,500.
IRISH EXAMINER
- After 139 days of round-the-clock sit-ins, the former
employees of Vita Cortex have finally secured a severance deal
with their former employer which will allow them to go home
within a fortnight
- The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland is ignoring
growing calls for his resignation following failure to contacts
parents in 1975 after he was warned that five-children were
being abused by a notorious paedophile priest.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)