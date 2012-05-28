These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Support for Sinn Fein is continuing to grow and the party is now attracting more than twice as many voters as the Labour Party, according to the latest IPSOS/MRBI poll.

- Whiskey maker Irish Distillers Group, whose brands include Jameson, Paddy and Powers, paid a dividend of 74.6 million euros last year to its French parent company Pernod Ricard

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- One of two people killed by a motor sports rally on Sunday when a car hit a crowd of spectators was 14 weeks pregnant with her first child

- A new healthcare enterprise charging a flat monthly fee for family GP visits plans to open 15 new clinics over the next four years in a bid to undercut GP costs that have been criticized as too high by Ireland's international lenders

IRISH EXAMINER

- The family of Michaela McAreavey have said they are dismayed at an attempt to delve into her private life at the trial of two men accused of her murder

