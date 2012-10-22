These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny travels to Paris this morning after agreeing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that the "unique circumstances" of Ireland's economic crisis require a special approach

- Allied Irish Banks, the biggest holder of mortgages in the state, will look to pensions to repay any parked mortgage debt in long-term restructurings for struggling borrowers

- The state of Irish consumers' finances continues to worsen with half of all adults now saying they struggle to pay bills on time, research published by the Irish League of Credit Unions indicates

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Police are investigating if a driver had a seizure before his car killed two young sisters on an afternoon stroll with their father on Sunday

- Plans by the government to reduce tax relief on pensions in the budget will cut the average worker's take-home pay by 800 euros ($1,000) per year

- The economy will grow more slowly than forecast this year and next year, business lobby group IBEC said in a report released ahead of two major reports on the economy later this week

IRISH EXAMINER

- Public sector workers boosted their earnings by an average of 8,862 euros ($11,500) last year through a series of allowances and overtime payments exceeding 1 billion euros

- A committee of senior ministers set up to inject urgency into the handling of the mortgage crisis has not met for more than three months despite problems deepening for struggling homeowners

