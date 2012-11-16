These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for Health James Reilly is resisting pressure to commit to the introduction of legislation to clarify the legal situation governing terminations of pregnancy

- Detailed plans for the future of the health service, which will see free GP care for all introduced in 2015 to be followed by the promised universal health insurance scheme, were announce on Thursday

- Pension schemes are ready to accept a move to cap tax relief on contributions that deliver income of more than 60,000 euros per year in retirement

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore is going to push for full laws to regulate abortion despite Prime Minister Enda Kenny's reluctance to act

- Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police at a demonstration outside the Israeli embassy in Dublin

- Twenty-four staff at Bank of Ireland and four executives at Allied Irish Banks are being paid more than 400,000 euros ($512,000) a year each

IRISH EXAMINER

- The government has launched diplomatic efforts to repair the country's reputation in India after the parents of Savita Halappanavar blamed Ireland's abortion laws for her death

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .