THE IRISH TIMES

- The husband of the late Savita Halappanavar wants employees of Galway University Hospital removed from the inquiry established by the Health Service Executive into her death

- There was growing confidence among the coalition parties on Monday night that no Fine Gael or Labour deputies will break ranks to vote for a Sinn Fein parliamentary motion calling for immediate legislation to give effect tot he 1992 Supreme Court judgment on the X-case

- Alleged fraudster Archilleas Kallakis jetted staff at Allied Irish Banks to Mauritius, St. Petersburg and a lavish two-day 40th birthday bash in Mykonos, Greece, a London court heard on Monday

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The Central Bank has been urged to carry out a full probe of all lenders after more cases emerged where people have had their tracker mortgages restored

- A senior German official once again poured cold water on Irish hopes that a single banking regulator could pave the way for a deal on reducing Ireland's national debt

- The former Dublin home of bankrupt developer Tom McFeely, at one time valued at 15 million euros, has been placed on the market for just a fifth of what it was once worth

IRISH EXAMINER

- The European Union is planning to crack down on loopholes in Ireland and other countries that allow huge multinationals to pay little if any tax on their earnings

- Ireland's constitutional ban on abortion should "continue to be cherished and strengthened" according to the Catholic bishops

- The government has been left embarrassed after two women began a legal challenge aimed at overturning the result of the children's referendum

