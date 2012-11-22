These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Public Service unions have agreed to meet the government
for initial talks on its proposals for a new extension to the
Croke Park agreement
- Almost 38,000 first-time buyers who borrowed to buy homes
during the peak years of the boom have yet to receive full
mortgage interest tax relief almost a year after the benefit was
introduced, due to the computer problems at Ulster Bank
- The European Commission is investigating claims that the
semi-state Irish bus company is using some of the 150 million
euros it receives for the school transport schemes to subsidise
commercial services.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The number of people going bankrupt will jump a
hundred-fold next year as new legislation takes effect, Justice
Minister Alan Shatter has said
- A record 4.7 million euro ($6 million) in damages has been
awarded two cousins who were raped and abused by a choirmaster
when they were schoolgirls
- Investors on Wednesday offered to lend 6.5 billion euros
to Bord Gais in less than an hour. The semi-state gas and
electric company was only seeking to borrow 500 million euros.
IRISH EXAMINER
- Praveen Halappanavar's legal team will on Thursday request
his wife Savita's medical records be handed to the family, and
any copies held by the Health Service Executive copies deleted
immediately
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.