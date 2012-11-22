These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Public Service unions have agreed to meet the government for initial talks on its proposals for a new extension to the Croke Park agreement

- Almost 38,000 first-time buyers who borrowed to buy homes during the peak years of the boom have yet to receive full mortgage interest tax relief almost a year after the benefit was introduced, due to the computer problems at Ulster Bank

- The European Commission is investigating claims that the semi-state Irish bus company is using some of the 150 million euros it receives for the school transport schemes to subsidise commercial services.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The number of people going bankrupt will jump a hundred-fold next year as new legislation takes effect, Justice Minister Alan Shatter has said

- A record 4.7 million euro ($6 million) in damages has been awarded two cousins who were raped and abused by a choirmaster when they were schoolgirls

- Investors on Wednesday offered to lend 6.5 billion euros to Bord Gais in less than an hour. The semi-state gas and electric company was only seeking to borrow 500 million euros.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Praveen Halappanavar's legal team will on Thursday request his wife Savita's medical records be handed to the family, and any copies held by the Health Service Executive copies deleted immediately

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .